Could time change impact seasonal depression?

Millions of Americans experience SAD according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — It's that beautiful time of year when the leaves are changing colors and we have to turn our clocks back an hour— but since we're losing daylight, it's common for some folks to feel a little sadder.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, millions of Americans experience Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

Therapist, Kerri Michael said that it's a type of depression that involves body chemistry changes.

"In the winter months, our bodies produce less serotonin, and they overproduce melatonin," Michael explained.

The additional melatonin causes us to feel more tired.

Michael added that some other things to watch out for are smaller appetites and losing interest in activities that bring you joy.

"It's definitely a change in body chemistry," she said.

Doctor Josh Lyon said that he's seen SAD firsthand at his pediatric clinic.

"I know it's certainly an uptick from what we've seen before," Dr. Josh Lyon said.

It's something he keeps in mind when kids come into his office this time of year.

"One of the things I asked all the kids as they're coming through here is just easily, you know, are you having more good days or bad days right now? You know, are we happy more days? Or are we down more days right now? And just that little question can give you a really big clue into what's going on with kids," Dr. Lyon described.

There are some other things you can do to feel better if you do experience SAD during this time of the year.

Michael recommended that you walk outside, take a vitamin D supplement, and get good sleep.

"Fortunately, if you experience seasonal affective disorder, then you know, the good news is we get to prepare for it now," Michael said.