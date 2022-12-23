Congress passes an increase in funding Alzheimer's and dementia research in Arkansas

The Association estimates there are 58,000 Arkansans currently living with Alzheimer’s, a number projected to increase exponentially

ARKANSAS, USA — Support for Alzheimer’s research continues to increase, and this time it’s on the federal level.

Congress gave final approval to the fiscal year 2023 budget, and within it is not only a $226 million increase for Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) but an additional $33 million to continue to fund and implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.

In a press release, The Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) commended bipartisan congressional leaders for prioritizing Alzheimer’s and dementia research and treatment. In total, the annual Alzheimer's and dementia research funding by the federal government will be more than $3.7 billion annually.

The Arkansas Department of Health was awarded a $220,000 grant in 2021 to improve the infrastructure in the state and begin coordinating the response to the growing Alzheimer’s and dementia crisis in the Natural State.

According to David Cook, senior policy manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, funding for the BOLD ACT is critical for the state of Arkansas.

