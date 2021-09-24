Community flu vaccine clinic coming to Rogers

The flu shot clinic will be held on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogers Activity Center.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Benton County Health Unit is preparing Arkansans for this upcoming flu season.

A community flu vaccine clinic will be held on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogers Activity Center.

The center is located at 315 West Olive Street in Rogers.

Along with flu shots, residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.

You can receive your vaccines at no charge, but the Arkansas Department of Health will charge your insurance company.

If you don't have insurance or it does not cover the vaccine, you can still receive the shots at no cost.

This clinic is part of the statewide effort to vaccinate Arkansans against the flu.