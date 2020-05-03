City of Rogers monitoring COVID-19 virus to protect residents

The city is working with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce to keep a close eye on the spread of the deadly virus.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers and Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus to make sure the appropriate action is taken if warranted.

Communications are ongoing with the Arkansas Department of Health, Rogers Public Schools and the Public Safety and Health professional to ensure the community is adequately prepared at home and in the workplace.

Officials are working to provide the most accurate, important and up to date information to the public.

The severity of illness or how many people will fall ill from COVID-19 is still unknown at this time.

According to the city, employers should start planning now to be able to respond in a flexible way to varying levels of severity and be prepared to refine their business response plans as needed.

Plans should include defining actions that address one or more of the following:

Reducing transmission among staff P

Protecting people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications

Maintaining business operations

Minimizing adverse effects on other entities in their supply chains

The city says employers should also be ready to implement strategies to protect their workforce from COVID-19 while ensuring continuity of operations. This includes reviewing HR policies (work from home, PTO, leave and health benefits) and having contingency plans in place for employees who don’t have appropriate childcare in case educational facilities were to not be in session for an extended time period.

As with any virus, both businesses and individuals are advised to follow these guidelines as precautions to minimize the risk of acquiring an illness: