Challenge to eye doctor law knocked off ballot by Arkansas Supreme Court

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed initiated act to overturn a state law expanding optometric procedures does not qualify for the Nov. ballot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday (Sept. 17) that a proposed initiated act to overturn a state law expanding optometric procedures does not qualify for the November ballot.

The measure would have overturned Act 579 of 2019, which permitted optometrists to perform limited eye surgeries.

Safe Surgery Arkansas (SSA), which was supported by the state’s ophthalmologists, is the group that was pushing to overturn Act 579. Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, a group led by optometrists, had challenged the ballot initiative.