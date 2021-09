The vaccine clinic will be on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Centerton Fire Department.

CENTERTON, Ark. — The Centerton Fire Department and Collier Drug Store are hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week.

The clinic will be on Friday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Centerton Fire Department located at 755 W. Centerton Blvd.

No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are encouraged.

Booster shots will be available for those who qualify.

Flu vaccines will also be available during the clinic.