Boil water advisory issued for parts of southwest Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A boil water advisory has been issued for part of southwest Washington County.

This includes areas south of Morrow to Evansville, more specifically all areas along N. Skylight Road, S. Skylight Road, Antioch Road, Dobbs Mountain Road, Hale Mountain Road, Highway 59 and all other roads off the listed roads.

The precautionary measure was issued due to the possibility of contaminated water entering the distribution system as a result of a water storage tank draining below acceptable levels due to increased water demand.

All affected customers must boil water before consumption.