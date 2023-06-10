Blue & You Foundation awards $6M in grants to behavioral health programs

The grants are part of a $10 million commitment initially announced by the Blue & You Foundation in 2019 to improve behavioral health in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — The nonprofit Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced it has awarded $5.9 million in grants aimed at addressing mental health challenges, suicide and substance use among Arkansas children, teens and young adults.

Grant recipients include:

UAMS: $1.6 million over four years to fund its Pathways to Wellness program, creating a virtual AR ConnectNow welcome center for youth and families containing mental health resources and expanding the Trauma Resource Initiative in Arkansas Schools.

UAMS: $714,809 over two years benefitting the Adolescent and Young Adult Addiction Treatment Program. The program will provide treatment options and prevention programs for young Arkansans with a focus on engaging parents in the recovery process.

The Wolfe Street Foundation: $850,927 over three years for the purpose of expanding substance use treatment resources to youth in 7th through 12th grades in Pulaski County by providing after-school programs, summertime programming and community initiatives, working with area schools, courts and behavioral healthcare providers.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Arkansas Chapter: $900,000 over three years to expand its suicide prevention programs statewide through public schools, colleges, universities and community groups.

Immerse Arkansas: $1,418,252 over three years to provide mental health resources to young people in Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties who are either in foster care or aging out, adopted homeless or runaway and victims of trafficking. Funds will also be used to create a mentorship program for new mental health therapists.

