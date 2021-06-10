Judge temporarily blocks Bentonville School's mask mandate

Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings while inside Bentonville public schools until further order from the court.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A local circuit judge has ruled that the Bentonville School District violated parents' constitutional rights by mandating students wear face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the mandate being temporarily blocked by a restraining order.

Judge Xollie Duncan made the decision on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Duncan's verdict stems from a lawsuit a group of parents of Bentonville students filed back in August. The case was dismissed in federal court and refiled in the Benton County Circuit Court.

Students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings while inside Bentonville public schools starting Thursday, Oct. 7, until further order from the court.

The Bentonville School District released the following statement about the decision:

"We're pleased to see the latest data which reveals COVID-19 infection rates trending in the right direction. We believe the current numbers would have led us to this decision regardless of today's outcome."

The CDC and numerous health experts have encouraged face coverings for students who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the governor announced a new program for school districts to try in order to avoid quarantining students. Bentonville Schools is part of the new pilot program “Test to Stay” where testing is allowed on a regular basis and if that test is negative you may remain in school.

New COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are dipping following a spike in cases through the end of the summer brought on by the highly contagious delta variant.