Multiple Beaver Lake swim beaches closed due to high E. coli levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, several swim beaches at Beaver Lake have been closed due to a combination of high E. Coli levels and submerged debris and obstacles.

The following swim areas are closed:

Dam Site Lake Campground

Dam Site Lake Day Use Area

Indian Creek

Lost Bridge North

Lost Bridge South

Prairie Creek

Rocky Branch Campground

Rocky Branch Day Use Area

War Eagle

Hickory Creek

Horseshoe Bend Day Use Area

Officials say Horseshoe Bend swim beach is open, but only for registered guests of the campground.

These swim areas will reopen after USACE receives follow on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to allow for the cleaning of debris from the beach areas.

For more information, please contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.