Bates College alumni Jack Allard was in a medically induced coma during his fight with COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After a month-long battle with a serious case of COVID-19, Bates College alum Jack Allard has left the hospital and is returning home.

25-year-old Allard was a stand-out lacrosse player at Bates College and had no pre-existing conditions. Yet, he developed a serious case of COVID-19 in mid-March and was put in a medically induced coma.

Emotionally video of Allard leaving the hospital was shared by US Lacrosse Magazine on Friday, April 17.

His rollercoaster treatment process began when his condition deteriorated at JFK Hospital in Edison, N.J. He was ultimately flown to the University of Pennsylvania hospital, where he was expected to be part of a clinical trial of Remdesivir.