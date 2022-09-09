Baptist Health opens new Urgent Care location in Van Buren

The center will be open seven days a week, offering a range of healthcare services from injury and illness treatment to occupational health and wellness care.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Baptist Health announced that it has opened a new Urgent Care center in Van Buren.

According to Baptist Health's press release, the new center will offer urgent care, family care, and occupational health services in the event that illness or injuries arise that need immediate attention.

The Urgent Care will be open seven days a week with the following hours:

Monday through Friday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Whether it’s a minor injury, vaccination, sports physicals or other wellness care, it’s important for families to have a quality healthcare option that is comprehensive and affordable – and in a convenient location,” said Mike Dupuis, vice president of Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers. “Urgent care services are a faster, cost-effective option to replace the emergency room for non-life-threatening issues, or waiting to get an appointment with your physician.

Most insurance plans, including TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card are accepted, according to Baptist Health.

Individuals in need of treatment can either walk-in, schedule a visit online, or reserve a telemedicine visit at the Urgent Care center. Common illnesses and injuries treated at the facility include:

Asthma and allergies

Medically supervised weight loss

Flu, colds, viral illnesses

Ear and eye injuries

Bites, stings, allergic reactions

Skin conditions, including burns

Broken bones, sprains, strains

Stitches

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

Immunizations and vaccinations

Urinary tract infections

Occupational health services

More information on the new Urgent Care center in Van Buren can be found here.

