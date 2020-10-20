Baptist Health Offering Free Flu Shots In The River Valley

Baptist Health is offering free influenza vaccines for adults in the River Valley. They will be offering free vaccinations for one week while supplies last.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Knowing that the flu shot is more important than ever, Baptist Health is offering free influenza vaccines for adults in the River Valley. Vaccinations will be available for free to adults 18 years and older while supplies last at each of the following locations.

The vaccinations will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., October 22nd and October 27th each day. The list of dates and locations is found below.

Thursday, Oct 22nd : Baptist Health-Fort Smith, 1001 Towson Ave., Fort Smith

: Baptist Health-Fort Smith, 1001 Towson Ave., Fort Smith Tuesday, Oct 27th: Baptist Health-Van Buren, 211 Crawford Memorial Drive, Van Buren

When someone arrives for a flu shot, Baptist Health will be giving instructions for next steps. Baptist Health Community Outreach is following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they relate to COVID-19. Anyone who is sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home. Baptist Health asks that you wear a mask and bring proof of health insurance. Adults with no health insurance will still be able to receive free influenza vaccination.

Arkansas doctors are urging everyone to get vaccinated as the flu season arrives. Flu symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and body aches.