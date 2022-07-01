Baptist Health-Fort Smith reopened COVID unit, recent case numbers declining

The recent uptick in numbers of infected patients led Baptist Health-Fort Smith to reopen its COVID unit despite cases declining.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Recent Increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the Fort Smith area led to the reopening of a COVID unit at least one area hospital, but numbers are already dropping, according to one physician.

The Arkansas Department of Health COVID dashboard listed 801 known active COVID cases in Sebastian County Tuesday (July 19). Crawford County had 303 known active cases. There were 16,742 known active cases throughout the state.

While this is dramatically lower than the 2,621 active cases in Sebastian County about seven months ago on Jan. 14 when the more transmittable Omicron variant of COVID-19 was sweeping through the state, the recent uptick in numbers of infected patients led Baptist Health-Fort Smith to reopen its COVID unit last week, according to a hospital official.

