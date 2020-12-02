Baptist Has Heart: Baptist Health Teaches Importance of hands-only CPR

February is heart health month and throughout the month we will be hearing from Baptist Health on ways to promote healthy living.

“90 percent of cardiac arrests that happen in the home die," said Jeremy Ibison. Sebastian County rescue team supervisor Jeremy Ibison says by learning hands-on CPR you could increase the heart attack survival rate by 3 times.

“There’s always been this fear I think on the community of mouth to mouth and responding and doing CPR is difficult it’s not difficult but it’s very simple," said Ibison. Joseph Kennon with Baptist Health tells us hands-on CPR takes only a few simple steps

"All you need to do is activate EMS, dial 9-1-1 and then put your hands in the center of the patient's chest..." said Kennon.

Experts with Baptist Health are going out in the community to teach this simple skill in hopes of saving a life.

“If people will be unafraid to react and help the better our survival rates will be," said Ibision.

Community members will get a chance to receive hands-on CPR training, during a seminar focused on heart health February 19th at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith.

To register for the event, call 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com.

The American Heart Association has a video at cpr.heart.org showing the importance of learning hands-only CPR as well as showing a step-by-step on what to do.