Another influenza-related death reported in weekly Arkansas flu report

Seven Arkansans have died from the flu since Sept. 27, 2020 - the start of flu season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported another influenza-related death Tuesday in its weekly flu report. Seven Arkansans have died from the flu since Sept. 27, 2020 - the start of flu season.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "minimal," according to the ADH.

Since Sept., 618 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. This number does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week was for influenza-related illnesses.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

The latest flu report comes as the COVID-19 pandemic settles in for the winter in the Natural State. On Tuesday, Arkansas passed 3,000 covid-related deaths in the state since March 2020. COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Arkansas and the first batch is being administered to frontline workers in hospitals.