Arkansas salons and tattoo shops to possibly open soon

Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will announce next week when salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can reopen.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many people are overdue for hair cuts, brow waxes and root touch-ups, but relief could soon be on the way.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will announce next week when salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can reopen.

The Parlour in Fort Smith just had its grand opening at the beginning of March and was forced to closed about two weeks later.

"On a daily basis, it’s simply my front desk girl, me and my clients. Everything we use here is single-use disposable only, so everything gets tossed and it’s brand new and sanitized and cleaned,” said owner Hannah Simpson.

Simpson is an esthetician and owner of The Parlour and says she is ready to reopen as soon as she's allowed to.

She says being one on one with her clients and leaving 10 minutes between clients to sanitize is standard in the industry.

“We will give people time to get in and out without any traffic happening, wearing masks, we wear gloves anyways, we have all these virus, fungus and bacteria cleaners we use anyways, so we are going to continue to do what we’ve always done,” Simpson said.

Fort City Tattoo on Garrison Avenue owner Jeff Slack says they have been on top of the game in sterilization since they opened almost a decade ago. He says like other tattoo shop owners, he must pass a sanitation test every year to keep their license.

“We know how to detour or prevent cross-contamination on a daily basis, it’s super easy for us to do that and it’s also super easy for us to limit the number of traffic we have coming in,” Slack said.