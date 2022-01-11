Arkansas Department of Health reports 5 flu deaths in the last week

The ADH reports five more flu-related deaths in Arkansas in the last week, totaling the number of flu deaths this season to nine.

ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, it was found that the state is still in a "very high" flu activity level.

The report also says five more people have died from flu-related symptoms in Arkansas in the last week, totaling the number of flu deaths this season to nine.

Since Oct. 2, over 5,000 positive flu tests were reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. However, the health department notes that these numbers reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases.

"It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows," the ADH said in the report.

Nearly 90% of positive flu tests were influenza A, and 11% were influenza B.

Other key findings:

During the 2021-22 flu season, Arkansas reported 30 flu-related deaths

Three nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza this week is above the epidemic threshold

During flu season, ADH produces a weekly report to provide information on flu activity in the state. The report also helps compare how Arkansas measures up nationally. The health department also noted that it reports only a fraction of flu cases since it currently only requires flu-related hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks to be reported to the department.

