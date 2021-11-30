Arkansas reports first flu-related death of the new season

A total of 348 flu cases have been reported this season in Arkansas, resulting in one death.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has reported 348 cases of the flu since the beginning of the new flu season that began on Sept. 27, 2021.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "low," according to the ADH.

The number of cases does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

More than 2% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were for influenza-related illnesses.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

There was no average school absenteeism rate last week as public schools were on break for the holiday.

Arkansas has reported its first flu-related death this season. Further details surrounding that death have not been released.

Arkansas reported 23 flu-related deaths last season.