Arkansas mother, daughter duo lose combined 210 pounds

The duo was recently featured in People Magazine and The Today Show sharing how they lost the weight in a healthy way and have managed to keep it off for years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From their highest weight to lowest weight, mother and daughter duo, Bridget Shinn and Hilary Downey, lost 210 pounds. It all started with daughter, Hilary, wanting a change after her first pregnancy.

“After I had my first son and I had gained that significant amount of weight, I was so low energy,” she said. “I felt terrible in my body and my joints, and I was only 23 years old.”

Downey researched ways to lose weight and get healthy that didn't involve fad or crash diets. That’s when she found something that she had never seen before.

“People are like this is magic, like, what, how is it possible," she said. “It's really just very basic science.”

Combined with consistent exercise, and over a year of commitment, she saw life changing results doing a method called “Counting Macronutrients.”

“Macronutrients are the protein, fat and carbs that make up the calories and our food,” said Downey. “You have an individualized number of macronutrients that you're trying to hit and so long as you stay within those numbers, you can really fill up your calories however you want.”

After Downey started seeing results, her mom, Bridget Shinn, a former “chronic fad dieter” started to get interested.

“Dieting, for me, was usually something that came from a standpoint of deprivation,” said Shinn. “But Hilary and I would go out to eat on Friday nights, and she would still have pizza and Mexican food, chips, dip, a margarita or glass of wine, and I thought, I want that diet.”

Over the next two years of following the program, Shinn experienced the same results.

“I never imagined that in my ‘60s, I would feel better than I felt in my ‘40s and ‘50s,” said Shinn.

After posting their journey on social media, their story started reaching the world. They have been featured in everything from People Magazine to The Today Show with more media work on the way.

“We love representing Arkansas,” said Downey.

From losing weight to gaining purpose, Downey said this is just the beginning of a journey to help women across the world.

“Our goal from day one and sort of starting this was to change the way that the world views dieting, and to not come at it from a place of deprivation,” she said. ‘It’s also to help women approach weight loss from a place of positivity and love.”