Arkansas medical marijuana sales surpass 30,000 pounds, $200 million in sales

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the growth of medical marijuana in the Natural State.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been nearly a year and a half since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened for businesses in Arkansas. Since then, 30,648 pounds of medicine has been sold, and Arkansans have spent $200.7 million on medical marijuana products.

The first dispensary opened in May 2019 in Hot Springs. Now, 31 dispensaries are serving patients across the state, with seven more are working toward launching operations, Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, reports.

Dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas have reported an uptick in sales since the virus landed in the U.S.

On Dec. 4, the House of Representatives approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level. The bill removes marijuana, or cannabis, from the list of federally controlled substances while allowing states to set their own rules on pot. The bill will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has provided a total number of medical marijuana sales by dispensary through December 16, 2020.

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,876.55 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,414.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 586.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 510.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,711.96 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,655.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 3,343.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 2,039.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 2,255.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 2,021.66 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,548.41 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,581.02 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 628.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 1,301.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 484.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 166.42 pounds of medical marijuana.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 1,425.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 362.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 339.85 pounds of medical marijuana.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 475.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,814.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 153.94 pounds of medical marijuana.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 303.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 105.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 74.14 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 113.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 97.19 pounds of medical marijuana.

Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 61.43 pounds of medical marijuana.

THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 41.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9 (2020), the company sold 105.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22 (2020), the company sold 48.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 30,648 pounds of medical marijuana and $200.7 million in total sales.