Arkansas medical marijuana sales surpass $250 million

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' medical marijuana market has recently passed a quarter of a billion dollars in overall sales.
Since the first dispensary opened in the summer of 2019 in Hot Springs, Arkansans have spent $258 million to obtain 39,039 pounds of medicinal pot, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.
Northwest Arkansas still leads the way in sales, with a total of 11,395 pounds being sold in the region. The Releaf Center in Bentonville leads the state in sales at a dispensary.
Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith is closing in on just under 2,000 pounds sold since opening in December of 2019. Dispensaries in Russellville, Clarksville and Morrilton have sold a combined 1,082 pounds of medical marijuana.
Dispensaries in Little Rock have sold just under 1,000 pounds combined since opening on Valentine's day of 2020.
Arkansas currently has 32 dispensaries in operation, with six more that are working towards opening for business.
The Arkansas Department of Health says there are currently 69,287 active medical marijuana patient cards in the state. According to Hardin, those with a card are spending an average of $716,900 daily on medical marijuana purchases in the state.
