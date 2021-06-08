Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $330 million, new Fayetteville dispensary scheduled to open

Since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019 in Hot Springs, Arkansans have spent $330.4 million to obtain 48,914 pounds of medical marijuana.

ARKANSAS, USA — Business is booming for Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries. The market in the state recently surpassed $330 million in overall sales.

Since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019 in Hot Springs, Arkansans have spent $330.4 million to obtain 48,914 pounds of medical marijuana, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission reports.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville leads the state in overall sales and is the first dispensary to reach 5,000 pounds sold.

Currently, 33 dispensaries are operating throughout Arkansas. Five more are working towards opening their doors; 3J Investments (Lamar), Natural Root Wellness (Fayetteville), Pine Bluff Agriceuticals (Pine Bluff), Missco Cannabis (Jonesboro) and Natures Herbs and Wellness (Pine Bluff).

38 dispensaries have been licensed to sell in the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are 77,029 active patient cards.