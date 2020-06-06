Medical marijuana sales surpass $85 million in Arkansas

Sales of medical marijuana in Arkansas recently surpassed $85 million, with nearly 14,000 pounds being sold since dispensaries first opened.

ARKANSAS, USA — Overall sales of medical marijuana in Arkansas recently surpassed $85 million, with nearly 14,000 pounds being sold since dispensaries first opened a year ago.

22 dispensaries are now in operation in Arkansas, with daily statewide sales averaging $517,000 over the last three weeks.

Only four dispensaries have exceeded 1,000 pounds in sales. Three of those dispensaries are in Northwest Arkansas: Releaf Center (Bentonville), The Source (Bentonville), and Acanza (Fayetteville).

Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith has sold over 500 pounds since opening last December.

Below is a list of total sales by dispensary provided by Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration.

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 689.10 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,545.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 357.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 389.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 989.50 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 939.43 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,527.07 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,079.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,116.31 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 958.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 600.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 607.72 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 240.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 511.50 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 162.59 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 46.69 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 395.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 131.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 54.04 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 96.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 354.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 21.98 pounds of medical marijuana.