Arkansans have spent nearly $100 million on medical marijuana since 2019

Medical Marijuana sales in Arkansas are approaching $100 million just one year after launching.

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana users in Arkansas have spent $99.16 million to purchase 15,838 pounds of medicine since the first dispensary opened in the state in May 2019.

Arkansans average more than $500,000 on medical marijuana purchases daily, Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, says.

Delta Cannabis in West Memphis will be the next medical marijuana dispensary to open in the Natural State - the owners have not set the exact opening date for the dispensary. There are currently 22 medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Arkansas.

4,937.47 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold at dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas since August of 2019. Northwest Arkansas has the most medical marijuana sales out of any region in the state.

Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith and 420 Dispensary in Russellville combined have sold 903.38 pounds of medical marijuana since opening in December 2019.

Total sales by dispensaries in Arkansas:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 834.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,774.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 388.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 406.26 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,085.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,033.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,754.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,211.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,257.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,068.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 713.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 715.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 292.86 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 610.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 208.55 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 58.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 504.28 pounds of medical marijuana.

Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 157.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 75.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 135.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 509.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 40.62 pounds of medical marijuana.