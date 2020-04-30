Arkansas Highway Police to distribute 100,000 masks to truck drivers

Officers with the Arkansas Highway Police Division are distributing 100,000 masks to commercial truck drivers.

ARKANSAS, USA — This comes in an effort by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute one million protective masks to law enforcement agencies throughout the country for distribution to commercial truckers.

“Our officers are glad to be a part of this massive effort to distribute one million masks to truck drivers who are traveling our nation’s highways and keeping our supply chain operational during the pandemic,” stated Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jay Thompson. “We appreciate that FEMA supplied the masks, and our state partners are working together to ensure the masks reach America’s truck drivers at our rest areas and weigh stations.”

State and local partners, in conjunction with FMCSA, continue to assist in the distribution of the masks to ensure that they are supplied directly to truck drivers who are maintaining the nation's supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas was the first state in the country to receive and begin distributing the masks.