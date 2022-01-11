Arkansas officials report 'high' flu level, 4 deaths so far this season

The Arkansas Department of Health's weekly flu update reported a level of "high" based on reported "influenza-like-illness" (ILI) activity level indicator data.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) releases weekly flu reports to provide information on flu activity throughout the state.

The report also compares "influenza-like-illness" (ILI) in Arkansas to activity throughout the United States. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks.

Since the information in the report only represents a portion of flu cases, ADH advises that it does not reflect the "overall burden of the disease."

"It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season," said the report.

In the weekly update, key findings from data reported to ADH include:

For Week 43, Arkansas reported “High” or 9 out of 13 for "influenza-like-illness" (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.

Since Oct. 2, 2022, 3,180 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers.

Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 86% were influenza A, and 14% were influenza B.

Over 4% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 4% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.7% among public schools.

Arkansas reported four influenza-related deaths this flu season. In 2021-22 season, Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths.

Three nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.

To read more about the current flu status in Arkansas, visit the ADH's website here.

