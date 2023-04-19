Arkansas health experts warn HPV can cause more than just cervical cancer

The human papillomavirus is the most common STI in the United States— nearly all sexually active men and women become infected at some point.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. In fact, nearly all sexually active men and women become infected at some point. Many associate the virus with causing cervical cancer, but it comes with other risks.

New survey data from the American Association for Cancer Research shows in recent years, Americans have become less aware that human papillomavirus can cause cervical cancer. It also shows a lack of awareness the virus can cause other cancers. But Dr. Bailee Lutz at Northwest Health in Springdale says people can protect themselves.

“Originally, the Gardasil vaccine came out to protect girls against cervical cancer, but now we know that it also protects against oral pharyngeal, or throat and mouth cancers and some different skin cancers on private parts. And so vaccinating before people get exposed to those viruses can prevent cancer from developing,” said Dr. Lutz.

That’s why Dr. Lutz says it’s now recommended boys also get the vaccine.

It's recommended for kids between ages 9 and 11, but if someone waits until their 20s to get the shot then more doses are required.

“Millions of people a year are infected with HPV, but the good news is that most of our immune systems can clear that virus on it's own in a couple of years. But if it sticks around, that's when it can cause cervical cancer or even genital warts in some people,” she said.

Dr. Lutz says many people do not have symptoms and women don’t find out until they get a pap smear. Meanwhile, there's no FDA-approved test for detection in men.

Dr. Lutz encourages people to take an active step in their health and protect themselves, “Through condom use, through limiting as much exposure as you can, and being aware of what you might be exposed to is super important.It seems like something that people are more comfortable talking about now, which is great. We want to take good care of people and unless they share with their doctors what they need, we cant,” she said.

