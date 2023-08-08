Arkansas Governor announces Secretary of Health

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Renee Mallory, who was initially interim Secretary of Health, will now permanently hold the position.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a statement on August 8 that the current Interim Secretary of Health, Renee Mallory, would officially become the state's permanent Secretrary of Health.

Mallory was first appointed as interim secretary by then Governor Asa Hutchinson. Before this, Mallory served 34 years at the Department of Health, which both Hutchinson and Sanders believe make her a great candidate for her position.

Mallory is a registered nurse and graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device