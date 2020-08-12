Arkansas reports 2 new influenza-related deaths in weekly flu report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two new flu-related deaths were reported by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) in the Dec. 8 weekly flu report for the state. The ADH provides the report to help track flu activity in Arkansas - it also comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
According to the report, six people in Arkansas have suffered influenza-related deaths since the flu season started on September 27, 2020.
The ADH reports the spread of influenza in Arkansas is currently "minimal."
About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for influenza-like-illnesses, according to the ADH.
No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season.
Each year in the United States, 25-50 million infections are reported, more than 200,000 people are hospitalized and 23,600 die due to seasonal flu, according to the ADH.
The virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and touching a hard surface with the virus on it and then touching your nose or mouth.
The ADH says the best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.
Arkansas reported its single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, 53, on Monday, Dec. 7. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is pleading for Arkansans to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and limit gatherings as we head into the winter months.
You can read the weekly flu report provided by the ADH by following this link.