Last week, the ADH reported a total of 64 flu-related deaths this flu season. This week, the total is 86 deaths.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is warning the public of "very high levels of the flu in our state," after deaths related to the virus have been climbing week after week since the beginning of October.

"This flu season has already seen much higher case numbers than the previous two flu seasons. Indeed, levels of flu are currently higher than at the peak of an average flu season, indicating that we are in a severe flu season," the ADH said in a statement releasing the latest numbers on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"As we move through the holidays, we anticipate flu cases to remain high."

During the week ending Saturday, Dec. 17, the ADH reported 22 people died from the flu in the state— adding up to a total of 86 flu-related deaths since Oct. 2, when the health department begins surveying the start of flu season.

These numbers include one child who died from the illness, according to the ADH report.

For comparison, there was a total of 30 flu deaths during last year's flu season, the health department said, while noting the flu season with the highest number of deaths was the 2017-18 season, which tallied a combined total of over 220 deaths.

Other key points made in the report:

Since Oct. 2, over 17,200 positive influenza tests have been reported (ADH notes reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers)

of the actual numbers) Among the 86 Arkansans who have died, 77% were unvaccinated

20 nursing homes "and other institutions" have reported flu outbreaks this season

Amount of pneumonia and flu deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics is above the threshold to consider the illnesses an epidemic

You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during flu season here. You can also access the reporting website directly at: https://FluReport.ADH.Arkansas.gov.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Joel Tumlison, Medical Director for Immunizations at the ADH. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine.”

In the statement on Wednesday, the ADH wanted to make it clear that the flu vaccine does not cause the flu.

"Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache. Reasons to skip the flu vaccine include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. However, people with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored," the ADH said.

