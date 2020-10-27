Arkansas reports first flu-related death of the season

Arkansas reported the first influenza-related death of the 2020-2021 flu season on Tuesday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Department of Health Press Release

For Week 43, Arkansas reported “Minimal” or 1 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.

Since Sept. 27, 2020, 118 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 66% were influenza A, and 34% were influenza B.

About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). Less than 1% of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.7 percent among public schools.

No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.