Arkansas experts share tips on how to keep children safe from harming themselves with guns

After multiple deadly accidental shootings involving children in Little Rock, officers remind gun owners to keep guns away from kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Following the tragedy on Tuesday night where a one-year-old reportedly shot herself in Little Rock, the Police Department reminded all gun owners how to store them safely, so this doesn't happen again.

"It's a very tragic situation. It's very sad," Sergeant Michael Lundy said.

Lundy said that responding to accidental shootings, especially ones that involve children, never gets easier for officers.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, at least 3 deadly shooting accidents involving children happened from 2019 to 2022.

Lundy said that they are usually able to determine if it's an accident through a thorough investigation.

"They do the investigation through witnesses and statements from the victim and other witnesses," he said.

Lundy added that all gun owners can easily prevent these incidents.

"As a Firearms Owner, it's a responsibility to know how to properly handle any firearm, and also the know-how to secure your firearm in a safely manner inside your home," he explained.

His best advice to gun owners was to get a gun lock.

"Each patrol division does have gun locks that are free to the public. We will be glad to hand them out and teach the Firearms Owner how to properly use the gun lock," Lundy said.

He also said that gun safes are another good option to keep weapons away from children.

At Arkansas Armory in Sherwood, employees have implemented a new program to educate kids about guns.

"A parent can come in and check out a DVD on gun safety. And give that to the child or watch that at a child-appropriate age," said Nathan House, Arkansas Armory General Manager. "We've also got coloring books and crayons. And different materials that are available that talk about gun safety as well. All free of charge."

House added that parents should never underestimate kids.

"Kids are climbers, the kids are good at getting into drawers and finding things. And kids are naturally curious by guns," he explained.

You don't have to spend a lot to keep your kids, and guns, safe from harm.

"You don't have to necessarily have a $300 highly technological solution to this whenever cause $30 and some common sense can take us a long way too," House said.