Arkansas doctor explains how to get more sleep in 2023

The holidays have come to an end and now we're all trying to get back into the routine of work and school.

ARKANSAS, USA — If you’re having a hard time getting that sleep schedule back on track for 2023, you're not alone.

Dr. Upton Siddons from Baptist Health says on average, adults should get at least seven hours of sleep a night and kids should get at least between eight and 10.

Dr. Siddons said there is not really a way to catch up on sleep, once you lose a few hours, they’re gone. So, it’s important to get the best sleep you can each night.

For adults and older kids, when it comes to getting more sleep, here are a few tips:

Avoid coffee after lunchtime because its effects can last up to 8 hours

Be careful with screen time before bed—the blue light actually stimulates you

With school back in session Dr. Siddons has a few tips on how to get your kids to get good sleep after a late-night activity or practice.

“Establish a routine that doesn’t involve medicines or substances or things like that. So that would usually mean coming home after practice and eating like a light snack but not having a big sugary drink like Gatorade or stuff like that often a warm shower or bath creates a relaxing signal,” said Dr. Siddons.

He also suggests reading a book or listening to audiobooks to help the kids wind down. Recommending about an hour to get ready for bed and decompress.

