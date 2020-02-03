Arkansas Department of Health testing 2 people for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to The Arkansas Department of Health, the Public Health Laboratory is currently testing two people for COVID-19.
These two people are considered persons under investigation, the ADH says.
Updates on the results of the investigation can be found here, updated by 3 p.m. CST every day.
The impact of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, is that there isn't a clear enough picture of how severe it is or could possibly be.
According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus, named as SARS-CoV-2, is a betacoronavirus similar to SARS and MERS.
"We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients," the department said in a statement Monday. "We will continue to keep the public up to date with new information as we receive it."