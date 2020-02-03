Arkansas Department of Health testing 2 people for COVID-19

According to The Arkansas Department of Health, the Public Health Laboratory is currently testing two people for COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to The Arkansas Department of Health, the Public Health Laboratory is currently testing two people for COVID-19.

These two people are considered persons under investigation, the ADH says.

Updates on the results of the investigation can be found here, updated by 3 p.m. CST every day.

The impact of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, is that there isn't a clear enough picture of how severe it is or could possibly be.

According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus, named as SARS-CoV-2, is a betacoronavirus similar to SARS and MERS.