Arkansas Department of Health testing 1 person for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, another person has been cleared of contracting coronavirus, with one more person still being tested for the disease it causes, COVID-19.

This person is considered a person(s) under investigation (PUI), the department said.

Updates on the results of the investigation can be found here, updated by 3 p.m. CST every day.

According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus, named as SARS-CoV-2, is a betacoronavirus similar to SARS and MERS.

The ADH says they are currently monitoring 61 travelers with daily check-in and guidance.

The coronavirus disease 2019, which has been abbreviated as COVID-19, is the respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.