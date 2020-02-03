x
Arkansas Department of Health testing 1 person for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, another person has been cleared of contracting coronavirus, with one more person still being tested for the disease it causes, COVID-19.

This person is considered a person(s) under investigation (PUI), the department said.

Updates on the results of the investigation can be found here, updated by 3 p.m. CST every day.

According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus, named as SARS-CoV-2, is a betacoronavirus similar to SARS and MERS. 

The ADH says they are currently monitoring 61 travelers with daily check-in and guidance.

The coronavirus disease 2019, which has been abbreviated as COVID-19, is the respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

"We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients," the department said in a statement Monday. "We will continue to keep the public up to date with new information as we receive it."

