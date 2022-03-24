Arkansas Department of Agriculture warns farmers against bird flu

This year the CDC has reported three outbreaks so far of Avian Flu and agriculture leaders are working to stop the spread.

ARKANSAS, USA — Avian Influenza is blowing through poultry farms across the US. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture sent a warning out to farmers on Tuesday about new restrictions that go into place Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s website, avian flu refers to a disease in birds caused by infection with avian, bird, influenza, flu, Type A viruses.

That means the flu stems from a virus, and it’s easily spread. So far the CDC has reported three outbreaks in the US including Missouri. Arkansas has not reported a case yet, but farmers are taking extra precautions as the virus is looming at the state border.

Local poultry farmer, Jim Griffin said there’s a large hint to whether your farm has been infected.

“The biggest thing is quick death loss with avian influenza, if you get it you’ll know right away that you’ve got it," said Griffin.

The Arkansas Avian Emergency Rule was issued to protect Arkansas farms from the flu. One of the restrictions places an age limit on poultry for trade, barter and sale.

All free-range and backyard chicken must be confined under a roof or inside a structure. Because the virus is highly contagious, the restrictions say to double up on the biosecurity protocol, plus monitoring more closely for increased death among the flocks, as Griffin said.

While extra precautions were taken against the virus in Arkansas, Jim reassured that the birds infected will never make it to market, as of right now people are safe from consuming the virus. It’s important to note that if the virus enters Arkansas state lines it would be a significant blow to the poultry industry.

“People don’t know this if AI gets into Arkansas it will devastate our industry. There’d be a 5-mile circle around whatever poultry farm gets it,” Jim added.

The Emergency Rule states that there is no treatment or vaccine for this illness. The rule is in effect through July 20, 2022.

