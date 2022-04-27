Arkansas Children’s Hospital to host hiring Open House for nurses & other clinical roles

Arkansas Children’s Hospital is hosting a hiring open house to recruit nurses and other clinical roles on May 3 and May 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) announced it will be hosting a hiring open house in an effort to recruit nurses and other clinical roles.

The hiring open house will be on May 3 and May 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the hospital in Little Rock and include information on job openings, tours of the hospital and giveaways. ACH is looking for RNs, LPNs and patient care techs for several departments with incentives available on some positions but candidates for other positions are also welcome to attend.

ACH is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four pediatric subspecialties and is part of the state’s only pediatric health system, which has more than 4,500 members. The hospital also houses the state’s only Level I pediatric trauma center and Level IV neonatal intensive care unit.

To learn more about ACH and open positions, click here.

