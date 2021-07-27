Arkansas sees a big increase in the need for traveling nurses

A traveling nurse staffing company says their nursing count is up 94% from this time last year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, healthcare workers are overwhelmed with patients to care for. In the past few weeks, a healthcare company that places traveling nurses in hospitals has seen an increased need for positions across Arkansas.

“Our nursing count from last year this time is up about 94%,” Chrystal Fugett said.

Chrystal Fugett is the vice president of recruitment for Aya Healthcare that hires traveling nurses. She says if you compare the number of traveling nurses needed now to July of 2019 when we weren’t in a pandemic, we’re up 1,700%. She says in 2019, they had 23 positions to fill in Arkansas and now more than 400.

“I think we are seeing a burnout not only in nursing but in healthcare in general," she said. "This is likely due to the long hours. Working 48-hour, 60-hour workweeks, and this isn’t exclusive to travelers."

For comparison, 424 traveling nurses are needed in Arkansas compared to 34 in Nebraska. Fugett says they are trying to help fill these hundreds of open positions while avoiding burnout which they feel is very important.

“Within our search platform online, you can as a clinician search by shift. If you’re done working the 48 hours and really need the 36-hour workweek, you can search for those positions. You can search for shorter contracts versus longer contracts,” she said.