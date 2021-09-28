x
Arkansas AG hopeful proposes court action on COVID misinformation

Democrat Jesse Gibson if elected as Arkansas AG, says he'll take social media companies to court for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Democrat running for attorney general in Arkansas is vowing that if elected he'll take social media companies to court for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. 

Democrat Jesse Gibson on Monday unveiled ads that he said had begun running over the weekend about his proposal. 

Arkansas has struggled with resistance to the coronavirus vaccine, and health officials nationally have called false information about the vaccine a public health issue. 

Gibson said he believed the social media companies could be targeted using the state's deceptive trade practices and false advertising laws.

