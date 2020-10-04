x
Arkansas advises abortion clinic to halt out-of-state visits

Arkansas' top health official is encouraging a Little Rock abortion clinic to stop seeing patients from outside the state.
Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith on Thursday said officials investigated Little Rock Family Planning Services and found a significant portion of its patients were coming from out of state. 

Smith said the state may issue further directives if the facility doesn't follow its advice.

Arkansas has issued an order prohibiting elective procedures if they can be safely postponed, but officials have not said if that prohibits abortions. 

