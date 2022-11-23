Arkansas reports 19 flu-related deaths this season, including one child

Over 9,500 flu cases have been reported so far this season. Arkansas is reporting 19 deaths at this time, which includes one pediatric death.

ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, Nov. 23, five new deaths were confirmed related to the flu, including one pediatric death.

The total has now risen to 19 people in Arkansas who have died from flu-related symptoms since the beginning of October. This number includes one child, but their exact ages have not been made public.

Since Oct. 2, over 9,500 positive flu tests were reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. However, the health department notes that these numbers reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases.

"It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows," the ADH said in the report.

Nearly 90% of positive flu tests were influenza A, and 10% were influenza B.

Other key findings:

During the 2021-22 flu season, Arkansas reported 30 flu-related deaths

Eight nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, one more than last week

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza this week is above the epidemic threshold

"Statistically, 65 years of age and older are the ones we’re most worried about, Arkansas has every year dozens sometimes hundreds of flu deaths in the vast majority of those year to year regardless of the strain that tends to hit us tends to be our older patients. especially those that tend to have comorbidities, diabetes, COPD, dealing with active cancer of some kind," said Dr. Upton Siddons with Baptist Health Family Clinic Greenwood.