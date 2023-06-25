Amazeum hosts Toothapalooza family event in Northwest Arkansas this weekend

The Scott Family Amazeum held this event in effort to educate Arkansas families about the importance of oral hygiene

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville celebrated National Oral Health Month with a Toothapalooza event this weekend.

The event was held on Saturday, June 24. The Amazeum aims to educate Arkansas families about the importance of oral hygiene. In a recent report, Arkansas was rated the second worse state in the nation when it came to dental health. The Amazeum shared resources for those who did not have dental insurance.

Parents took their children to the Amazeum to receive free dental screenings as well as dental hygiene kits and recommendations for any follow-up treatments that may be necessary.

"An event like this is important because oral health is one of those areas that is forgotten about. This is a quick and easy way to expose kids to the dentist and let them know that oral health is important for your whole body," said Delta Dental.

