Affordable over-the-counter hearing aids available for first time starting October 17

More than 35 million Americans who have hearing loss will be able to take advantage of this money saving ruling passed by the FDA in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on over-the-counter hearing aids.

On Monday, October 17, those with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for the first time at stores across the country.

More than 35 million Americans who have hearing loss will be able to take advantage of this money saving ruling passed by the FDA in August.

According to the Better Hearing Institute, one of the most common barriers to hearing care for many of those 35 million Americans has been cost and access. 68% of people with hearing loss point to finances as the main reason for skipping hearing aids.

The brand "Lexie Hearing" will begin to provide direct-to-consumer hearing aids at more than 11,000 pharmacies and retail stores beginning next week.

Starting at a cost of $799, those with hearing loss will be able to purchase audiologist-quality hearing aids without a prescription. Previously, the same hearing aids could cost upwards of $4,000.

Lexie Hearing provided details on the three models that will be available beginning Monday, October 17:

Lexie’s newest product, the Lexie B2, Powered by Bose, will be available in stores and online on October 17. Building on the features of the B1, the Lexie B2 features a rechargeable battery for added convenience. The Lexie B1, Powered by Bose are first-of-their-kind receiver-in-canal hearing aids, Bluetooth enabled and can be personalized to a user’s needs. Lexie B1 hearing aids pair with the Lexie app, the first self-tuning mobile app that’s clinically proven to provide audiologist-quality customization for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The Lexie Lumen is a Bluetooth-enabled hearing aid that can be customized according to a person’s unique hearing profile. Users can pair the Lumen to the Lexie app, take the in-app hearing check, and the hearing aids will automatically adjust according to their hearing profile

More information on how to purchase these hearing aids can be found HERE.