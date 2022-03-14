Health department warns of dangers as Arkansas sees spike in syphilis cases

Arkansas is seeing a spike in the number of syphilis infections, especially in women. The ADH says pregnant women who are infected should seek treatment immediately.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas is seeing a statewide increase in the number of syphilis cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH, from 2017-2021 there was an overall increase of 164% (from 562 to 1,482) in early cases and a 285% increase (from 155 to 597) among women ages 15-44.

The sexually transmitted infection can cause serious health problems if it isn't treated.

Syphilis is divided into four clinical stages: primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary. The ADH says there are different signs and symptoms associated with each stage, ranging from open sores, rash, and flu-like symptoms to long-term damage to the heart, brain and other organs.

The health department says the infection is especially concerning in pregnant women who may pass it to their baby during pregnancy through congenital syphilis, which can lead to stillbirth, preterm delivery and other congenital abnormalities.

Health officials say congenital syphilis can be preventable by early detection and appropriate treatment prior to a baby's delivery.

According to the ADH, Arkansas saw a 254% increase (from 13 to 46) in congenital syphilis cases from 2017 to 2021, and during this timeframe, nine babies died before birth, with 55% (five) occurring in 2021.

Those who think they might have the infection can get a test from a healthcare provider or the nearest ADH Local Health Unit and should notify partners immediately if infected. The State of Arkansas requires all pregnant women to be tested at the first prenatal care visit and third trimester (between 28-32 weeks gestation). Testing at delivery is required if not done during the pregnancy. Syphilis can be treated using a medication prescribed by a healthcare provider and a person can be re-infected after treatment.

Click here to learn more about syphilis infection, prevention and treatment.

