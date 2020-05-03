ADH: Two people being tested for coronavirus in Arkansas

While two people are currently being tested for the disease, there have been zero confirmed cases in the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) released an update today (Mar. 5) on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

There have been zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas.

Two Arkansans are currently being tested for the disease, according to the ADH.

64 people who recently traveled to areas seeing confirmed cases of the disease are doing daily check-ins with ADH officials.

Four Arkansans have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the ADH.

Last week Gov. Asa Hutchison addressed how the state is planning to combat the disease.

He encouraged Arkansans to continue going about their daily lives as normal but to practice good hygiene skills such as washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

Below is a look at the symptoms that come from the coronavirus, the flu and allergies provided by the Mayo Clinic.