ADH to host booster vaccination clinics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health's (ADH) Office of Health Equity will be hosting COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics across the state.
ADH is partnering with cities to host the clinics.
The clinics will be for those who are eligible for the Pfizer booster shot as well as Arkansans who have not been fully vaccinated against the virus. Flu vaccinations will also be available at the clinics.
According to a press release from ADH, the community clinics are being held to ensure minority populations in Arkansas have access to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in convenient locations.
Those who participate will receive lunch and an entry to win a $500 raffle.
Clinic Dates and Times:
- Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, 3-6 p.m.
Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith
- Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon
Lehr Arena, 502 W. Broadway, West Memphis
- Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon
St. Mark’s Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock
According to ADH, people who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria should get a booster shot six months after their second dose:
- Ages 65 years and older
- Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 years and older and are residents in long-term care settings
People who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria may get a booster shot six months after their second dose:
- Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting
In addition to the above clinics, there will also be pop-up booster clinics around the state at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon
Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3201 Springhill Dr. Suite 110, NLR
- Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff
- Monday, Oct 4, 2021, 3-6 p.m.
Kavanaugh Pharmacy, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock
- Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon
D&D Pharmacy, 8908 Kanis Rd, Little Rock,
- Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon
Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR
- Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Community Pharmacy of Springdale, 206 W Johnson Ave, Springdale
- Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff
- Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 1-4 p.m.
Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR
Walk-in are welcome for all clinics but to make an appointment call 501-246-0127.
Click here for information about the upcoming clinics.