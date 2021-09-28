ADH to host booster vaccination clinics

Vaccination clinics will be held in both Fort Smith and Springdale this fall.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health's (ADH) Office of Health Equity will be hosting COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics across the state.

ADH is partnering with cities to host the clinics.

The clinics will be for those who are eligible for the Pfizer booster shot as well as Arkansans who have not been fully vaccinated against the virus. Flu vaccinations will also be available at the clinics.

According to a press release from ADH, the community clinics are being held to ensure minority populations in Arkansas have access to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in convenient locations.

Those who participate will receive lunch and an entry to win a $500 raffle.

Clinic Dates and Times:

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, 3-6 p.m.

Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith

Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon

Lehr Arena, 502 W. Broadway, West Memphis

Lehr Arena, 502 W. Broadway, West Memphis Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon

St. Mark’s Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock

According to ADH, people who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria should get a booster shot six months after their second dose:

Ages 65 years and older

Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 years and older and are residents in long-term care settings

People who had the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria may get a booster shot six months after their second dose:

Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

In addition to the above clinics, there will also be pop-up booster clinics around the state at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3201 Springhill Dr. Suite 110, NLR

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3201 Springhill Dr. Suite 110, NLR Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff

Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff Monday, Oct 4, 2021, 3-6 p.m.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock

Kavanaugh Pharmacy, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon

D&D Pharmacy, 8908 Kanis Rd, Little Rock,

D&D Pharmacy, 8908 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon

Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR

Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community Pharmacy of Springdale, 206 W Johnson Ave, Springdale

Community Pharmacy of Springdale, 206 W Johnson Ave, Springdale Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff

Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave, Pine Bluff Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 1-4 p.m.

Cornerstone Pharmacy, 4307 E Broadway, NLR

Walk-in are welcome for all clinics but to make an appointment call 501-246-0127.