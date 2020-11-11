x
ADH reports three new flu-related deaths for the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For Week 45, Arkansas reported “Minimal” or 1 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.

Since Sept. 27, 2020, 254 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. 

Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state. 

Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 54% were influenza A, and 46% were influenza B.

To date, four flu-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season

The ADH and CDC encourage everyone to continue to practice safe hygiene skills, such as properly washing your hands, and to stay home if you are sick.

Click here to view the full flu report from ADH.

