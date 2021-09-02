ADH reports 13 flu-related deaths this season

Since Sept., 1,604 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported three more influenza-related deaths Tuesday in its weekly flu report. 13 Arkansans have died from the flu since Sept. 27, 2020 - the start of flu season.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "minimal," according to the ADH.

Since Sept., 1,604 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. This number does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week was for influenza-related illnesses.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.7% among public schools.

The latest flu report comes as the COVID-19 pandemic settles in for the winter in the Natural State.