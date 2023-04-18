Addiction medical clinic opens in Bentonville

Ideal Option is opening in Bentonville, and seeks to offer outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and alcohol.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Ideal Option, an evidence-based outpatient treatment center for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol, and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Bentonville. The new clinic, located at 907 SE Village Loop, Suite 3, will provide primarily buprenorphine-based medication-assisted treatment with an onsite addiction medicine specialist.

While opioid prescribing and heroin use are on the decrease, overdose deaths continue to increase in Arkansas, largely due to the prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply.

According to data from the county coroners, the number of fatal drug overdoses in Benton and Washington counties nearly doubled in the past three years — from 42 in 2020 to 74 in 2022.

Fentanyl is regularly mixed with other illicit drugs to make them more addictive, often without the user knowing. Polysubstance use disorder is therefore now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. In 2022, over half of all Arkansas patients tested positive for more than one substance at enrollment, and 24% tested positive for three or more substances.

The report does offer hope, however, by showing how effective medication-assisted treatment is for reducing substance use. For patients who remained in treatment with Ideal Option during 2022, lab testing shows:

94% less fentanyl use

87% less total opioid use

96% less heroin use

77% less methamphetamine use

90% less cocaine use

The new clinic in Bentonville is Ideal Option’s ninth location in Arkansas and is opening at a time of need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment from experienced providers. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone for 11 years and currently operates 89 clinics in 11 states.

“In 2022, Ideal Option helped more than 1,000 patients living in Arkansas get started in recovery," said Aaron Bunch, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "I am excited to expand our life-saving treatment services to Bentonville and look forward to building relationships within this wonderful community.”

The new Ideal Option clinic in Bentonville is open Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Many forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol, or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling (877) 522-1275, or visiting the organization's website.

